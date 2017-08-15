Pine Lake Firefighters Respond To Boiler Explosion

An explosion in a boiler at a Moen's Chain resort near Rhinelander caused no injuries Tuesday night.

Pine Lake Fire Chief Brian Gehrig says they were called about 8 p.m. to the Pine Valley Lodge on Lake Shore Drive...

"....what we had was a malfunction of the boiler system and a storage tank. Apparently it was over-pressurized and it exploded, causing damage to the structure, exterior and interior of the building...."

Gehrig says there was no fire. What was thought to be smoke, Gehrig says, was a plume of steam from the boiler malfunction.