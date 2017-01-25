Pines Early School Start Denied

By Ken Anderson 12 minutes ago

Credit Northland Pines School District

The Wisconsin Dept. of Public Instruction (DPI) officially notified the Northland Pines School District their petition to start school prior to September 1 next fall has been denied.

The school wanted to start Monday, August 28. DPI director of content and learning team, Rebecca Vail, explains "approval is linited under the statute to 'extraordinary reasons' defined in the administrative code."

These include construction projects, school closure due to forces of nature or environmental orders, or excessive transportation costs of pupils to private schools that start prior to September 1. The denial letter continues with appreciation of Northland Pines to create a school calendar start date that "reflects the needs of your local community" and DPI is "supportive of innovative solutions to improve student learning" but ends with a conclusion the request does not fall within the "extraordinary reasons" as defined.

In a related matter, the Wisconsin Association of School Boards approved a resolution offered by Northland Pines board chairperson Holly McCormack to allow Pre-K-8 to be exempt from the September 1 start date and for a complete repeal of the start date.

Tags: 
Northland Pines

Related Content

Northland Pines Asks State For Earlier Start Date

By Ken Anderson Dec 20, 2016
Wikimedia Commons

Pointing to local control, the Northland Pines school board Monday night approved sending a resolution to the Wisconsin Dept. of Public Instruction (DPI) "officially requesting approval to commence the school term prior to Sept. 1 . . . in determining the school calendar."

District administrator Mike Richie told the board he was not ready to recommend going against the state law that mandates local school districts to start classes on Sept. 1 or later. "I'm not willing to put the district in jeopardy that we would be breaking the law," Richie said.

International Student Program Planned At Northland Pines

By Dec 14, 2016
Wikimedia Commons

Northland Pines School District in Eagle River will likely welcome international students on campus beginning next fall.

The Wisconsin International Student Program (WISP) is a partnership between Northland Pines School District, Nicolet College and the University of Wisconsin System.