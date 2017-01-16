Radon Action Month Brings Awareness To Secret House Dweller

You can't detect it with your senses, it occurs in many parts of the state and is a leading cause of lung cancer.

January is National Radon Action Month. During the winter when homes tend to be closed is when awareness to the gas is heightened. Community Health Specialist from Oneida County Health Department Christie Oestreich tells us about this naturally-occurring gas...

".....it is odorless, you can't taste it, smell it, it's invisible, so you often don't know the levels in your house unless you do a test. Winter is a good time to test your house for radon. January is national Take Action month. That means get your house tested and make sure your radon levels are within range...."

Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer behind smoking.

Oestreich says the test is easy to do...

"...the test is simple. You pick up a kit. It looks like a charcoal sponge. You put it in the lowest level of the house you live in You leave it there for a couple of days. You put the sponge in a bag and you ship it off and it will be tested. In a couple of weeks you will get the results and you will get a series of steps you can follow...."

She says if you've recently done construction or plan to live in the lower level of your home it would be a good time to get it tested. The test kits are available at the Oneida County Health Department for $10. That's where you can get more information on radon and testing, or contact your local public health department.

