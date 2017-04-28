Rally Saturday In Eagle River After The First 100 Days

Vilas and Oneida county Republicans and the Northwoods Patriots group are hosting an event Saturday evening in Eagle River. Billed as the "Make America Great Again" rally, spokesperson Kim Simac says the goal is to look at the first 100 days of the Trump presidency and to talk about things across the country.

"...we're hoping to get people together to have sort of a town hall-roundtable discussion. We're having a few speakers coming...but we also want to get some interaction from the people. and get the temperature of what people are thinking. What is striking them as productive, what is not, what is the most concerning. Just get people together and solve some of these problems...."

Among the speakers are Matt Kittle from the McGiver Institute and Charlotte Rasmussen from the Wisconsin Federation of Republican Women among other guests.

The rally is from 4-7 p.m. at the Derby Track grounds in Eagle River. Simac says more information is at the Northwoods Patriots Facebook page or you can call her at 715-891-3207.