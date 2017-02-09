Reaction Comes In About Gov. Walker's Budget Address

By 9 seconds ago

Credit Wikimedia Commons

Reaction from some Northwoods legislators followed party lines after Governor Scott Walker's budget message Wednesday.

Republican Representative Rob Swearingen of Rhinelander says he education component of the speech was better news for rural schools... 

"....in this budget he's adding another $200 per pupil aid in the first year of the biennium then another $204 in the second year and this is outside the funding formula which helps all districts like Rhinelander. Coupled with the $250 there, that's a $650 dollar(per pupil) aid. That's good news for a place like Rhinelander...."

He says the improved transportation funding will help school districts pay for costly student transportation. He says he also saw a focus on promoting K-12 Fab Labs which began in the Northwoods.

But Democratic Senator Janet Bewley of Mason says the speech was long on good words, but she thinks the reality of the budget will come in upcoming weeks as more details are available...

"....there was very little in it except suggestions of where he is going to put some new funding. But no indication where that money is coming from and where the cuts are. He didn't talk about what would be cut to make these new allocations possible...so the bad news is yet to come..."

Bewley says the education budget was cut by $800 million six years ago, and he's only restored a portion of that with the increased spending, and Bewley says he had nothing to say about a proposed reorganization of the Department of Natural Resources.

Tags: 
Wisconsin budget

Related Content

Wisconsin Trails Country In School Special Ed. Reimbursement

By Jul 1, 2015
commons.wikimedia.org

Several Northwoods school districts have picked up state funds to help offset what can be high costs for special education. The Department of Public Instruction says special education costs can range to $30,000 per student.

Director of Special Education for CESA 9 in Tomahawk, Matt Collins, says federal and state law requires school districts to provide access....

Proposed State Budget Changes Affect Teachers, Schools

By emily.bright Jun 1, 2015
commons.wikimedia.org

Proposed changes to the Wisconsin State Budget could change testing, graduation requirements, and school rating systems, as well as eliminate standards for licensing teachers in the state. Republican lawmakers say the measure will help fill teaching positions in rural schools. The Superintendent of Rhinelander Schools, Kelli Jacobi is calling for public discussions on these issues.

State Legislator Says Budget Will Help Northern Schools

By Jun 25, 2013
WXPR

State Senator Tom Tiffany says the biennial budget that passed the legislature last week has some positives for northern Wisconsin.

The Senate approved the Assembly-passed plan early Friday and sent it to Governor Walker.

Tiffany says the $68 billion spending plan will help northern schools...especially those districts within the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest... hit with declining enrollments. The budget moves money from towns and provides money to the school districts within the forest...

　