ReStore New Home Office For Habitat For Humanity Northwoods

Ken Krall and Jim Hohman

With another home build in the offing, Habitat for Humanity Northwoods has moved it's office to Habitat's ReStore facility on Rhinelander's north side.

Acting President Jim Hohman says they were at a bank in Minocqua for 25 years, but a change of ownership prompted the organization to look for another space, so there was room in their ReStore in Rhinelander. He talks about the ReStore and how it helps them build homes....

"...is to sell used building materials. Many affiliates. Many affiliates restrict themselves to just building materials, but we also sell used furniture and appliances. I would say good used appliances are in really high demand. We get something like that in the store and it doesn't stay long...."

Hohman says they're preparing for a unique Habitat home build in Rhinelander, the organization's 20th construction...

"....traditionally our builds, we work on them two days a week and it takes a few months to put up a house. This year we're looking to do what Habitat calls a 'blitz build', we're only doing one house, we're not doing 6 or 7, but we're going to throw all of our resources at getting done in a week..."

Construction will begin in the spring. The ReStore is at 1875 N. Stevens Street.