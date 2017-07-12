Rhinelander Accepts Foundation Donation For Hodag Park

Parks Director Jeremy Biolo(l) receiving donation from Musson Bros.
Credit City of Rhinelander

A grant from the Rhinelander Community Foundation has improved the docks at Hodag Park in Rhinelander.

This week the city council approved a $5,000 donation.

Parks Director Jeremy Biolo says they will slide the docks northward down the beach and put boulders along the beach to slow erosion. Biolo said there wer larger docks at the park about 10 years ago, but they got old and unsafe.

Mayor Dick Johns thanked the Foundation...

"...there's a member of the Community Foundation out there on behalf of the city I would like to say thank you very much for your donation. It's greatly appreciated and it's a step in the right direction...."

The city bought the docks from Shoeder's Marine in Rhinelander. Additionally, Musson Brothers donated 14 truckloads of sand for the swimming beach located at Hodag Park valued at $3,000. Ascension-Ministry Health Care donated two new water fountains. One will be placed in Hodag Park, and the other one will be placed at City Hall.

In other action, the city council voted 6-1 to not allow temporary tent structures, even with a permit. The matter had come to the Planning Commission, which previously had allowed the structures up to 120 days. Sherrie Belliveau was the lone no vote.

City of Rhinelander

