Rhinelander Area Red Kettle Campaign Close To Goal

Right after the holidays, the Salvation Army reported they came up short of a $40,000 dollar in the Rhinelander area. That has changed.

Local Red Kettle coordinator Kim Swisher says when it looked like they wouldn't reach their goals, the public responded...

"....two weeks ago we were very concerned because we were several thousand dollars short of our $40,000 goal and now to be just so gratifying...

The total this week was $39,500.

Swisher said she made another appeal...

"....I was very surprised when I saw how short we were, I sent out a notice just letting them know. The next thing I know the checks were coming in. Our P.O. box and people were calling. I'd never seen anything like it. It was wonderful..."

Swisher thanked all who helped, but one volunteer really stepped up....

"....We'd really like to thank Aprelle Rawski who covered 28 shifts and covered 42 hours this bell ringing season. Many other communities are lucky to have retired people who can ring for many hours for the season. We're fortunate to have a whole community who steps up..."

Swisher also thanked Shopko, Trigs and Walmart for letting the Salvation Army ring at their locations.