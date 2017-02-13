Rhinelander Dog Park Rejected, For Now

A proposed dog park at Pioneer Park in Rhinelander has been stopped by the Rhinelander city council, for now.

A dog park has been in discussion for 10 years. Proponent Tina Werres had proposed upgrading the current dog path at Pioneer Park to a full dog park, but opposition to the location had surfaced from neighbors and also from people who thought allowing the park now would go around upgrading the city's parks master plan.

President of Foster and Smith, Spencer Insolia told the council dog parks are positive for the community and they would help support the effort financially.

But a majority of council members said they had gotten many negative calls about the location.

Audience member Nancy Richmond thought the timing of the decision would usurp the ongoing master planning for the park..

"..the fragmentation of Pioneer Park into single-use areas and also see the approval of a dog park at this time as a short cutting of the comprehensive parks plan....'

Council member George Kirby felt it wasn't the idea but the location...

"....we have nothing against Petco, we have nothing against Tina Werres. What we are against is the location. I don't believe they should put their thumb on us and that has to be Pioneer Park. I think the people that have spoken have said, 'hey, c'mon, we really don't want it there...."

Kirby had suggested the little used Shepard Park on the city's west side. The council rejected a motion to allow the pet park in Pioneer Park on a 5-3 vote.