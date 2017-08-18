In Rhinelander, Gov. Walker Talks Broadband, Foxconn and Virginia

Friday(8/18) was declared Broadband Day in Wisconsin, and Governor Scott Walker stopped in Rhinelander to highlight what will likely be a large increase in funding coming in the next budget. Walker says the funding a few years ago was $500,000 but will be very different in the next budget whenever that is signed...

Walker said 15 percent of all the grants have come in Oneida, Vilas and Florence counties. Walker said times have changed and broadband is equivalent to rural electrification in the 1930's. Many doubted the wisdom of running electricity to farmers, only to see the state's ag industry now produce 88 billion dollars in goods. He says the investment in broadband will do the same thing to Wisconsin's rural economy.

On other topics, Gov. Walker talked about the FoxConn deal...

Walker says says students will need training in all parts of Wisconsin to be trained for supply chain jobs..

Walker says the size of the Foxconn plant is enormous...

Walker says he deplores the violence last weekend in Virginia...