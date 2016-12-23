Rhinelander Lions Again Host Christmas Not Alone Dinner

Anyone who isn't going to share a holiday meal Sunday can join the community at the Rhinelander Lions Club annual Christmas Not Alone Dinner.

One of the Lions leaders putting on the dinner is Tom O' Rourke.

He says it started as a place for people alone at the holiday to have companionship and a hearty meal, but has grown...

"....since then you don't have to be alone to come, anybody can come,they're welcome. The dinner is a turkey dinner with all the trimmings. It starts at one o'clock and ends at one o'clock...."

The dinner is being held Christmas Day at Kohlbeck Hall, located at Nativity of Our Lord Church North, at 1360 North Stevens Street in Rhinelander.

Rapid Cab is providing transportation if you need it. O'Rourke says Trigs donates the turkeys and roasts them for the Lions Club. He says they're roasting 30, 20 pound turkeys.

Carry out dinners are available that day. You can call O' Rourke at 362-6534 or 715-282-5904. He says contributions are always welcome at Rhinelander Lions, P.O. Box 1005 Rhinelander, Wi. 54501 An email address is cnod@frontiernet.net