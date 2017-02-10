Rhinelander Lions Fisheree To Benefit Many Causes

For more than four decades they've been raising money on the ice to help people.

The 41st Annual Rhinelander Lions Fisheree will take place Saturday and Sunday on Boom and Bass Lakes and the Wisconsin River.

Rhinelander Lion Harry Helwig says it's a family event that supports people local and globally...

"...we support locally, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, and then on the state level we have the big camp, the Wisconsin Lions Camp at Rosholt where we pay for children that are handicapped in some way, we send thousands of dollars to them, along with the Wisconsin Lions Eye Bank, the Leader Dog program in Rochester along with international causes..."

Helwig says there are many prizes including some large cash prizes for some anglers..

"....we've got $500 each day for the biggest Northern each day(and lesser prizes) so if you catch a Northern this weekend bring your catch to the boat landing at Boom Lake and who knows...you might win a few dollars...."

There's also prizes for kids including two bicycles each day. Food and beverages will be available along with many donated prizes.

Helwig says any fish anglers don't want can be donated to Wild Instincts Wildlife Rehabilitation to feed their birds.

Fishing will be from 7am to 3pm both days. Tickets are available at local gas stations, convenience stores and the The Fishing Hole. Food will be available. There will also be a free kids fishing event with hourly prizes to be awarded.