Rhinelander Man In Custody After SRT Called In

A 21 year old Rhinelander man is in custody after a day-long standoff in the town of Crescent near the Rhinelander west city limits.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Department reports Mathew Smith was taken into custody shortly before 4:00 p.m.Thursday. Just before 10:00 a.m., a 9-1-1 call indicated a man had a weapon at a residence. A child and other people were in the residence.

The Oneida County Special Response Team was called and everyone except the suspect left the house. After negotiations, Smith was taken into custody. No injuries were reported.

Smith was arrested for alleged domestic violence disorderly conduct, failure to comply with with an officer's attempt to take the person into custody and multiple warrants.

Along with the Oneida County Sheriff's Department, Rhinelander Police, Oneida County EMS, Langlade County Sheriff, Minocqua Police and GLIFWC were on the scene.