Rhinelander Mock Trial Team Trying To Top Own Record

Rhinelander High School's Mock Trial team will be hoping to continue it's long-standing dominance at regional competition this weekend.

Last year, Rhinelander broke it's own state record by winning its 30th consecutive regional title. Mock Trial is a simulated courtroom setting where school teams argue the various sides of an agreed to issue.

Rhinelander coach Kathy Vick-Martini outlines this year's issue, where a young person with cystic fibrosis and a young woman are involved in a party that goes seriously wrong and who is responsible for the resulting mayhem.

She says this year's team will be challenged....

"....we have four people returning from last year and we have four new people on the team. It's not quite as strong as some of the teams in the past as far as experience, so we have to see how the new kids hold up under the pressure...."

Other schools involved include Lakeland Union High School, Wausau West, Merrill, Phillips, Thorp and D.C. Everest. The competition will be held Saturday at the Marathon County Courthouse. Besides long-time coach Vick-Martini, Judge Michael Bloom and attorney Amy Ferguson also coach.