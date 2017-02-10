Rhinelander Mock Trial Team Trying To Top Own Record

By 35 minutes ago

Mock Trial closing
Credit Wikimedia Commons

Rhinelander High School's Mock Trial team will be hoping to continue it's long-standing dominance at regional competition this weekend.

Last year, Rhinelander broke it's own state record by winning its 30th consecutive regional title. Mock Trial is a simulated courtroom setting where school teams argue the various sides of an agreed to issue.

Rhinelander coach Kathy Vick-Martini outlines this year's issue, where a young person with cystic fibrosis and a young woman are involved in a party that goes seriously wrong and who is responsible for the resulting mayhem.

She says this year's team will be challenged....

"....we have four people returning from last year and we have four new people on the team. It's not quite as strong as some of the teams in the past as far as experience, so we have to see how the new kids hold up under the pressure...."

Other schools involved include Lakeland Union High School, Wausau West, Merrill, Phillips, Thorp and D.C. Everest. The competition will be held Saturday at the Marathon County Courthouse. Besides long-time coach Vick-Martini, Judge Michael Bloom and attorney Amy Ferguson also coach.

Tags: 
mock trial

Related Content

Rhinelander HS Mock Trial Team Looking For New Record

By Mar 10, 2016
en.wikipedia.org

It's off to state for the Rhinelander High School Mock Trial team this weekend, to see if they could extend a winning streak that has gone on for decades.

Mock Trial is a competition involving teams in a courtroom-style setting arguing each side of a designated question.

One of the  coaches, Kathy Vick-Martini,  says the team is ready for competition...

".....Saturday the 12 regional champions and four wildcard team will be competing. At the end of the day the top two teams will be announced and they will compete for the championship on Sunday...."

RHS Mock Trial Team Tries For Another Title

By Feb 8, 2016
commons.wikimedia.org

They've won it 29 times before, as Rhinelander High School's Mock Trial team returns to the regional tournament in Wausau this coming weekend.

Mock Trial is a method for students to learn the legal system by playing the roles of attorneys or witnesses in a facts situation written by the State Bar Association. The procedure follows courtroom rules and about 100 teams compete.

In the past 32 years, Rhinelander was a national champion once, and has won the state competition 17 times. The coaches are Kathy Vick-Martini,attorney Amy Ferguson and Judge Michael Bloom.