Rhinelander Teacher Awarded Global Educator Of The Year Award

The Department of Public Instruction announced Tuesday that a social studies teacher at Rhinelander High School, Linda Goldsworthy of Three Lakes, is the recipient of the second annual Global Educator of the Year Award.

She was nominated for the award for helping her students learn about the interconnectedness of the world through her classroom teaching and travel abroad opportunities.

Goldsworthy attended Carroll College in Waukesha. While attending Carroll, she traveled to Germany, then the Soviet Union and China as part of the New Cultural Experiences Program. Goldsworthy began teaching English at Rhinelander High School in 1996 and transferred to the social studies department in 1999. She has led three student trips to Europe since 2013 and recently initiated a program similar to the one at Carroll which allows all students at Rhinelander High School to travel abroad.

State Superintendent Tony Evers will present the Global Educator of the Year award during the January 20 session of the Wisconsin State Education Convention in Milwaukee.

