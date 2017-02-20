Rising Healthcare Costs: The Hidden Retirement Danger

A local financial adviser says don’t wait to educate yourself about healthcare costs until it threatens your retirement dreams

As part of The School District of Rhinelander Community Education Program, Dave Schmitz of Northland Financial in Rhinelander will talk about how healthcare works in retirement, the cost of healthcare and its coverage options later this month. He says highlights key topics:

“…We’re kind of looking at this as one of the three things that people have to plan for in retirement: there’s taxes, inflation and healthcare. We will go over some of the options people have. Options are different for people depending on their specific circumstances, so we will cover a broad range of areas that people should think about when looking at retirement and healthcare.”

Schmitz says healthcare rises about six percent each year making it a major source of expense. He says developing a strategy to offset your out-of-pocket costs is crucial, and picking a plan it isn’t as easy as enrolling in Medicare…

“…there’s a lot of options. It’s unfortunate, when you get older the options get more complicated. When we’re younger we sign up for health insurance and are in a program. People over 65, it’s drug cards, it’s a couple different options as far as Medicare...”

Schmitz’s presentation is Tuesday, February 28 from 6:30 to 7:30 at the Rhinelander High School Library. Registration is required by February 24. For more information visit the “community” section of the School District of Rhinelander website.