Rising Interest Rates Could Affect Some Home Owner Loans

By 18 minutes ago

Credit pixabay.com

An economist says the moves recently made by the Federal Reserve could eventually impact interest rates when we borrow money.

Last month, the Federal Reserve raised short-term interest rates a quarter of one percent, reflecting signs that the economy was growing and to slow inflationary pressures.

Economist David Clark works with Wisconsin Realtors. He says the 'Fed' would like to raise rates another 3/4 percent over the course of 2017. Clark says after this year's increase, they would like to raise it by a full percentage point in 2018. He says the increases could impact certain types of loans...

"..those long-term rates that have escalator clauses in them. Short-term rates obviously will obviously move up when those short-term rates increase. A lot of people with home equity loans for example, those rates will be affected. It's almost certain to have some impact on the 30-year mortgage...."

Market analysts have warned that if President-elect Trump and the Congress agree to slash tax rates and increase spending in areas such as infrastructure the Fed could be forced to raise rates faster than expected to counter rising prices.

Tags: 
David Clark

Related Content

Home Sales, Prices Up In October, Inventories Vary

By Nov 24, 2015
www.irs.com

Regardless where you live, Wisconsin's real estate market is heating up.

That message  from a Wisconsin Realtors Association spokesperson, David Clark. The Wisconsin Realtors Association is out with their monthly sales and pricing reports. Sales are rising, and the prices of homes are rising, too. But Clark says where you live makes a difference. He says homes in cities are going faster than homes in the country...

Home Sales, Prices Rising Say Wisconsin Realtors

By Oct 22, 2015
pixabay.com

Home sales continue to rebound in Wisconsin, though rural Wisconsin has some different results than more urban areas. Wisconsin Realtors Association economist David Clark says the association saw growth compared to last year...

".....our nine month sales volume of existing home sales are up about 12.6 percent compared to the first nine months of last year and median prices are up 5.7 percent...."