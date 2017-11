Depending on where you live, the donations to the Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign were either great, near the same, or slightly off this year.

Field Representative Tom Bremer says last year's weather led to great fundraising, but this year the weather wasn't as good...

"....in Rhinelander we were down about $8,000 to get to our final totals and we have about a week to do that. In Vilas county, in the Eagle River area we set a new record of $64,000. That's the first time we broke that mark. The Merrill area went up $5,000. That's a new record for them...."