Saturday Salad Fundraiser Benefits Rhinelander Area Food Pantry

Credit www.pexels.com

Good food for a good cause.

The Rhinelander Area Food Pantry is hosting its second annual Garden Fresh Salad Bowl fundraiser Saturday at Holiday Acres Resort near Rhinelander.

Food Pantry Director Guy Hansen says they have a lot of support...

"...we have 11 different restaurants that have donated salads. People have their choice of any of those or all of those along with a roll and beverage. Tickets are $15 and they have about about a 50-50 chance of winning a door prize...."

Among the prizes are wood-turned items, silent auctions, raffle and plants are available for purchase....

"....all of the money generated goes to feed people at the Food Pantry. It was a very successful year last year so we decided to run it again. It goes to our general expenses, buying food for people at our food pantry...."

The Garden Fresh Salad Bowl fundraiser is Saturday from 11-1 at Holiday Acres Resort. Advanced tickets are available at CT's Deli, both People's Bank locations, Forth Floral and at the Rhinelander Area Food Pantry. More information is at the Food Pantry website.

