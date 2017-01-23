Sen. Bewley Wonders About The Future Of The DNR

By 1 hour ago

State Senator Janet Bewley(D-Mason)
Credit Wisconsin.gov

State Senator Janet Bewley(D-Mason) says Governor Walker said little in his recent State of the State address about the major changes in one well-known agency.

Democrat Bewley noted little was said about the DNR. A massive reorganization is planned within the agency....

"...with the massive change that is coming to that department, one would think he would at least talk about it, and he avoided it like the plague. Did not mention a word, either about about the department itself, or our concern for water quality in Wisconsin and who is going to make sure our resources stay pristine...."

Bewley says she's concerned about Representative Adam Jarchow's proposal to separate out the various agencies and 'farm out' the responsibilities elsewhere, leaving the DNR with only permitting responsibilities...

".....that is not what a DNR should do. The DNR should have a comprehensive and scientific ability to maintain the quality of our resources..."

Bewley says she heard little about fixing the broken transportation system and funding education.

Tags: 
Janet Bewley

Related Content

Bewley Beats Deutsch to Take Sen. Jouch's Seat

By Nov 5, 2014

One of the closer races on Election Night was the 25th Senate District, a seat vacated by longtime Democratic Senator Bob Jauch. 

Democrat Janet Bewley won the seat, after serving two terms in the state 74th Assembly District. 

Bewley says she’s committed to representing everyone within the Senate district, which is the largest in the state.

“It takes a lot of rubber from tires, a lot of shoe leather, but that’s exactly what I’m willing to do, to follow in Bob’s footsteps, and represent all of these good working people of the north.” 

Northern Wisconsin Candidates Voice Support, Skepticism of Mining Project

By Oct 15, 2014
Natalie Jablonski / WXPR News

Candidates for northern Wisconsin’s 25th state Senate District and 74th Assembly District sparred this week at a debate held in Mercer. Much of the debate centered around a proposal for an iron mine in the Penokee Range.

Democratic Representative Janet Bewley of Ashland is competing against Republican Dane Deutsch of Rice Lake…for a seat that has long been held by retiring Democratic Senator Bob Jauch.