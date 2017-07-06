Sen. Johnson Says North Korea Situation Is A "Real Problem"

Wisconsin's senior U.S. Senator is weighing in on North Korea's first successful intercontinental ballistic missile test.

Ron Johnson spoke on Wausau radio Wednesday to discuss the Tuesday launch of a missile that traveled roughly 1,700 miles during its 37 minute flight.

"....military action against North Korea would be horrific. Knocking down missiles may be revealing more than it's worth it in terms of knocking them down...."

Johnson believes the best way to alleviate the threat is to ensure a regime change, which he notes would require China's help. U.S. officials reportedly watched preparations for the launch but did not appear to activate any anti-missile defense systems.

While United Nations leaders condemned North Korea's latest missile test during an emergency security council meeting Wednesday Johnson says dealing with the rogue nation won't be easy.

"....there are no good options here. I hate to report that. This is my definition of a real problem is because there are no easy solutions...."

Johnson warns against preemptive military action against North Korea and believes the United States' best alternative is to try to persuade China to help prompt a regime change.