Settlement In Oneida County Harrassment Lawsuit

A settlement has been reported in a lawsuit filed against Oneida county for a hostile work environment.

The Northwoods River News is reporting Tracey Congleton came to a settlement with the county last week.

The suit was filed in 2016 by Congleton and Rita Johnson named several county personnel including Sheriff Grady Hartman and Human Resources Director Lisa Charbarneau in the suit.

In October, a federal judge dismissed all but one of the claims.

The sole remaining issue was a hostile workforce allegation made by Congleton. Congleton's attorney said a monetary settlement had been reached on the final point.