Shop With A Cop Program Helps Needy Kids, Needs Donations

Donations are still needed for a program that enables third-grade students to get some Christmas presents for family that they normally would not be able to get.

The "Shop With A Cop" program finds Rhinelander Police and Fire Departments taking 20 students shopping.

Officer Chad Brown coordinates the program..

"....police officers and firefighters take underprivliged kids or kids having difficulty with certain things in their home life or personal life, we take them out Christmas shopping. The program developed with kids that didn't have a lot of economic means in the family, the family didn't have the economic means to get them presents for Christmas...."

Officer Brown says Burger King if offering breakfast for the students, police and firefighters involved in the program. After breakfast, it's off to Walmart where each child gets $100 to buy presents. When done, the presents are wrapped back at the police and fire station.

Brown says anyone who wants to help out financially is welcome...

"...the program is fully funded by community donations. Without the community's help we couldn't have this program. Any community member or business that would like to donate to Shop With A Cop, they can either bring their donations to the Rhinelander Police Department or mail it to Rhinelander Police Department. Make checks payable to Rhinelander Professional Police Association, care of Officer Brown. All donatios are applied to the Shop With A Cop program..."

The department is collecting donations until December 1. Brown thanked the community for the donations so far.