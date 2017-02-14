Six Drug Arrests In Forest County

Six people have been arrested as part of an on-going crackdown on drugs.

Forest County Sheriff John Dennee reports a search warrant earlier this month at the Leach residence at 501 North Prospect Avenue in Crandon resulted in the arrests.

Arrested were 22 year old Christopher Leach, 19 year old Caleb Leach, 25 year old Larry Swanson, 21 year old Skyler Hennes, and 25 year old Charli Brownell. A 17 year old female was also referred to the District Attorney for possible charges.

Officials say a large amount of marijuana, hash oil, prescription pills, paraphernalia, guns and cash were seized. The arrests were the result of the work from the Forest County Drug Task Force and Crandon Police Department.

Sheriff Dennee reports the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.