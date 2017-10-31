Snow To Arrive Wednesday-Roads Could Be Tricky

Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Green Bay WI

250 PM CDT Tue Oct 31 2017

Vilas-Oneida-Forest-Florence-Northern Marinette County-Lincoln- Langlade-Northern Oconto County-Marathon- 250 PM CDT Tue Oct 31 2017

...ACCUMULATING SNOW EXPECTED WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON INTO WEDNESDAY EVENING...

A clipper-type area of low pressure is forecast to move from the northern Plains Wednesday morning into northern sections of the Great Lakes Wednesday night.

A band of light to possibly moderate snow is forecast to move into northern Wisconsin toward midday Wednesday and continue through Wednesday evening. Snow totals of 2 to 4 inches are expected generally north of a line from Wausau to Iron Mountain.

Motorists should be prepared for slippery road conditions to develop, especially during the late afternoon drive home from work or school. Slow down to a safe speed and allow extra time to reach your destination.