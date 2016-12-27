Snowmobile Crash Kills Illinois Man In Vilas County

This winter's first snowmobile fatality in the Northwoods has been reported in Vilas county.

The Vilas County Sheriff's office reports a 63 year old man from East Moline, Illinois crashed in the town of Arbor Vitae Monday night.

Sheriff Joe Fath says they received a call shortly before 8:30 p.m. of a crash on trail 6 along Vandercook Road.

Fath says the driver was operating along a marked snowmobile trail, following other snowmobiles in a group. He struck a tree and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the victim will be released after full notification is given. The crash is being investigated by Vilas county and the DNR.