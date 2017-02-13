Spay And Neutering Pets Fundraiser Set For Rhinelander

Ken Krall and Karla Ortman

Most animal experts agree that spay and neutering is something pet owners should consider for the health of their pets and to prevent unwanted litters.

An upcoming fundraiser will help raise money for people who can't afford spay and neutering services.

Karla Ortman is the founder of "The Fix Is In"...

"....it's really the crux of it all. We hear about a lot of overpopulation, not enough homes for pets in animal shelters. By sterilizing your pets, you can prevent any unwanted litters of kittens and puppies that might end up in that homeless pet population...."

They're hosting a fundraising banquet from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 21 at the Hodag Banquet Center, formerly known at the Taj. The Taste of Italy buffet includes "spay-getti", meatballs, tortellini, salad and garlic toast. Vegetarian and gluten-free options are available, along with dessert. There will also be door prizes and raffles. Table sponsorships are available. Tickets are available at Minocqua or Rhinelander Trig's stores.

Established in 2009 to provide spay and neuter services to families in need, the non-profit also launched in 2012 it's own clinic. Since launching it's clinic, the Fix Is In has performed almost 14,000 surgeries on dogs and cats in northern Wisconsin. The services are offered in Rhinelander, Merrill, Minocqua, Crandon, Antigo, Wausau and Medford.

