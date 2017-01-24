Specialist Says Habitat More Important For Deer Than Feeding

By 54 minutes ago

Credit wikipedia.org

In many counties in the north, feeding deer is illegal due to the suspected presence of Chronic Wasting Disease. A DNR wildlife health specialist says long term habitat improvements would curtail the need to do more artificial deer feeding even in the CWD affected areas.

Tim Marien says you need to improve habitat in the summer to help deer survive the winter....

"...planting trees and oak stands, aspen in the summer months and maintaining it can have a bigger impact on deer survival during these late winter months of January, February and March...."

He says having access to their natural food during the winter has a better impact on the animal's health. He says as when the winter settles in, deer are looking to congregate in pines and oaks for shelter, and if there's a nearby food source like aspen and oak, all the better. He says where feeding is still allowed, some foods are better than others.

He says some supplements have oats, which is good feed for deer, but a popular feed isn't the best...

"...but just dropping corn down there is not preferred because in the long run it can cause some digestive problems..."

He says hay is also not the best deer food. Marien says the latest information is on the DNR website.

Tags: 
Deer

Related Content

Three Deer Shot Illegally; DNR Seeks Public Information

By Aug 24, 2016
en.wikipedia.org

The DNR's  Bureau of Law Enforcement is seeking the public's help involving the illegal shooting of three deer in the town of Woodruff early Wednesday morning.

Conservation Warden Tim Ebert gives details...

DNR Hopes You Report Deer Sightings

By Aug 1, 2016
www.public-domain-image.com

Beginning this week, when you see Bambi in your neighborhood, you can help the DNR keep track of how many deer Wisconsin has within its borders.

This week begins the DNR's "Operation Deer Watch", a citizen-science survey collecting information on deer. DNR research scientist Jessica Rees Lohr says the effort is easy for the public to get involved....

"....it's an annual survey we've been conducting since 2010. A way for Wisconsin citizens, not just deer hunters to participate in recording the number of deer they see going about their daily activities...."