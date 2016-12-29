State Senators React To Change At Dept. Of Transportation

Ken Krall with State Senators Tom Tiffany and Tim Carpenter

Reaction continues to come in following the retirement announcement of DOT Secretary Mark Gottlieb and the naming of former Superior Mayor Dave Ross as the new Secretary. Ross has lead the state Department of Safety and Professional Services.

Republican State Senator Tom Tiffany of Hazelhurst thinks Ross is qualified to lead the large agency with his business and government experience....

"....he really brings that northern Wisconsin insight to the job which I think will be very valuable, plus as a local mayor he's got the local government experience which I think is going to be real important...."

Ross also was a small business owner.

Another State Senator, Democrat Tim Carpenter from Milwaukee, thinks Gottlieb resigned because he disagreed with the Walker Administration on how to fix the billion dollar Transportation Fund problem...

"....he was coming out and did a few studies that said we need to do something about the aging infrastructure, we can't have our head in the sand. I'm kind of sad to see him go...."

Wheeler News-Learfield Data reported Governor Walker praised Gottlieb by saving 600-million dollars in rebuilding Milwaukee's Zoo Freeway interchange -- and he put the D-O-T "back on track" after former Governor Jim Doyle "raided more than one-billion dollars from the transportation fund."

The day before, a Walker spokesman was saying that Gottlieb chose to retire, soon after his recent comments that the number of highways in poor condition would double without new revenues -- and he previously called for tax and fee hikes amid Walker's constant refusal to raise them.