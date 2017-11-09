State Veterans Secretary Says They Need To Locate More Vets

Daniel Zimmerman was appointed by Governor Walker to serve as the 10th Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs.

Hailing from New Berlin, he spent his 25 year military career serving in various command and staff positions in support of the tactical Army worldwide. Secretary Zimmerman is a decorated combat veteran, having been awarded two Bronze Star Medals, five Meritorious Service Medals, and numerous other Army, NATO, and foreign medals and awards.

WXPR's Ken Krall talked with Secretary Zimmerman about Veterans Day coming Saturday..

There are a number of Veterans Day observances in the region Saturday. Contact your county Veterans Service Officer to find out about observances.

Veterans Day

