Steffen Name Rhinelander Chamber Exec. Director

The new Executive Director of the Rhinelander Area Chamber of Commerce is someone already well known in the community and the search committee announced Maggie Steffen has been named to the post.

It has been vacant since the departure of Bill Clow in the fall.

Steffen is a Rhinelander native and most recently was Executive Director of Downtown Rhinelander, Inc. before cutbacks there caused her position to be terminated.

Interim Chamber Director Eric Britton says the search committee felt Maggie has the knowledge, skills, experience, and passion required of the position. He says she has established relationships with community, local government and business members.

Steffen will begin the job January 2.