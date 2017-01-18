Study Shows Connection Between Development And Lower Fish Numbers

A recent study concerning shoreline disturbances in Minnesota lakes has shown the more disturbances of the natural shoreline, the more it affects fish populations and water quality.

Oneida County conservationist Michele Sadauskas says the study involved four researchers from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources looking at a lakes situation like Wisconsin's Northwoods.

She talks about the findings...

".....higher shoreland densities or higher shoreland disturbances; whether it be docks or people mowing down to the lakeshore Some of the small things that have an effect. Dragging out woody habitat, or getting rid of floating vegetation, those types of things have a drastic impact on what is living in our lakes..."

The study looked at shoreline disturbance and watershed disturbance from agriculture and urbanization.

Sadauskas says the study found a type of domino effect as more development was found to have lower fish populations and poorer water quality, which lead to less shelter and food for fish and other shoreline dependent wildlife. She says there's another way to look at it...

"...conversely, those actions we take positively like leaving that piece of wood in the water or leaving those lily pads next to our lakeshore are things that have a positive effect and can effect what is living in our lakes...."

Oneida County Land and Water Conservation Department

