Superintendent Discusses Upcoming Three Lakes School Referendum

3 hours ago

Three Lakes voters November 7th will be asked whether to approve a school funding referendum. The school district is asking for just over $3 million a year for five years, totaling $15 million.

Ken Krall talked with Superintendent George Karling about the referendum...

The Three Lakes schools are hosting three public information meetings about the referendum. The first one is tonight(10/30) at 6 p.m. in the board room at the Three Lakes school. The second is Wednesday, November 1 at 6 p.m. at the IMC at Sugar Camp school. The last meeting is Thursday, November 2 at the Monico town hall.

