Survey Hopes To Define Brown Street Traffic

By 26 minutes ago

Brown and Davenport Streets intersection.
Credit en.wikipedia.org

The City of Rhinelander has picked up more than 500 responses so far to survey asking for input on roadway options to complete the city's "Streetscape" program next year.

Public Works Director Tim Kingman says they got through the first construction downtown, with the final touches to be done this coming summer, including repaving. But Kingman says during the pause in construction over the winter, they wanted to find out from the public their thoughts, primarily about making downtown Rhinelander's Brown Street one-way....

"....we also came upon a number of people who said we should consider one-way traffic on Brown St. and how the parking was arranged down there. Again, this had been done earlier at length. Yet there was a good exercise here in the interim where we could look at a survey and say, 'did we do the right thing?'...."

The survey has produced some initial data...

"...what it is indicating at this point in time is we made some good decisions when we started out. There's also a good amount of people out there that would like to see Brown Street be a one-way street....."

The survey information and results will be presented to the Rhinelander Public Works and Water & Sewer Committees in early February with any recommended changes then presented to the Rhinelander Common Council for approval.

Kingman said it would be best to have the survey in by February. If you don't have the Internet, you may also complete the survey via paper form at Rhinelander City Hall.

Tags: 
Rhinelander Streetscape

Related Content

Streetscape Project Delayed But First Season Ending Soon

By Nov 3, 2016
WXPR

Earlier projections for the Rhinelander Streetscape project ending for the year in October have proven not to be the case, but a spokesperson says things should be wrapping up by mid-month.

Weather and added construction slowed the project says project engineer Mark Barden. A few touchups are being done with the concrete but other than that, the concrete is complete...

Key Downtown Rhinelander Intersection To Reopen

By Oct 7, 2016
WXPR

A key intersection in the remaking of downtown Rhinelander is opening to traffic.

Streetscape Project Engineer Mark Barden says crews were being slowed by rain....

".....the hope today is we get a couple of manholes raised at the intersection of Davenport and Brown, put some asphalt around those so we can open up that intersection.With a little bit of rain, that may be delayed until Monday. But the hope is by the end of the day today, or Monday, we'll have all of Davenport open from the bridge to Stevens, all of Stevens open to the north of Davenport...."