Suspect Arrested In Lincoln Co. Stabbing Incident

Charges are likely to be filed soon concerning a stabbing incident Saturday near Tomahawk.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Department reports a man was stabbed about 1:30 Saturday afternoon in the town of Bradley.

Law enforcement was able to take an unidentified suspect into custody without incident.

The injured person was taken to Aspirus Hospital in Wausau and no condition was available. Deputies say it was an isolated incident. The suspect will make an initial court appearance next Monday in Lincoln County court.