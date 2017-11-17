Suspect Arrested In Tomahawk Shooting Death

(Tomahawk, WI) -- A Lincoln county community is dealing with its first shooting death in several years.

Tomahawk Police say one person was killed about 5:30 Thursday evening at a house on the city's north side. The alleged shooter was later arrested at a Walmart in Lake Hallie in Chippewa County, many miles from the shooting scene in northern Lincoln County.

Officials were trying to figure out a motive for the homicide at last word. Tomahawk's Police Chief Al Elvins says the victim and suspect knew each other, both are adults, and they were not related. No names were immediately released.