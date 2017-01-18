Teacher Says Seeing Other Cultures Broadens Perspectives

Ken Krall and Linda Goldsworthy

A Rhinelander High School social studies school teacher says the program for which she recently won a state award helps broaden the perspective of her students.

Linda Goldsworthy will be given the Global Educator of the Year Friday by state Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Evers.

Goldsworthy says she and her colleagues at the school work on a globally-focused program and she coordinates the travel abroad program...

"....we live in a world we are accustomed to and until we see more of the world we can't see other people's perspectives. That's one of the things I try to understand have students understand is that the way we live in Rhinelander isn't the only way,it's a wonderful way, I choose to live here, I love it. But I think it's important that we see what other forms of government are like, what are other cultural foods like, the music. I think that leads to understanding...."

She says that understanding leads to positive relationships. She says the travel abroad program will continue...

"....I think it's very important to make that a reality. I know we live in a world where things are a little dangerous at times, so I try to make sure our trips capture the best of both safety and experience...."

Parents play a key role in the foreign travel program, having raised nearly $75,000 since 2013 to promote global travel opportunities. The award is sponsoredd by the Superintendents Statewide International Education Council.