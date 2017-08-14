"Teen Bedroom" Shows Parents Kids Possible Alcohol, Drug Use

Ken Krall and Meagan Otto

Parents are invited to a presentation next week to help them see if there are indicators in your teenager's bedroom of possible alcohol and drug abuse.

The Oneida County Health Department is hosting the event at Rhinelander High School.

Community Health Specialist Meagan Otto.....

"....we are hosting what we call a teen bedroom and this is a mock teen bedroom we're setting up at Rhinelander high school and we're going to alert parents what to look for if they were going through their teen's bedroom that might point to their teen using drugs and alcohol...."

Otto says times have changed since parents were teenagers...

"...unfortunately, technology makes it easy for our teens to access product that help disguise their substance use. So we're going to teach them to look for flasks that might be camouflaged as soda containers, discreet drug containers, pipes, and things of those natures..."

Otto says the health department that evening will also be answering questions about a new curriculum they are implementing in the freshman health classes. Otto says they are inviting parents to the "Teen Bedroom" on Tuesday, August 22 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Rhinelander High School Library lower level.