Teens Active In Government Continues Program With Oneida Co.

By 1 hour ago

Oneida County Courthouse
Credit Royalbroil

An effort in Oneida county to give young people exposure to the world of government has gotten a renewal.

The program "Teens Active In Government", or TAG, has a new group of high schoolers sitting in on Oneida County board meetings. Oneida County UW-Extension 4-H Youth Development Educator Lynn Feldman says besides students from Oneida county high schools sitting in on the county board meetings, students also sit in on Rhinelander city council committee meetings.

She says she would also like to expand the program to other towns within the county. Feldman says local schools have limited offerings in government classes, and if students have an interest, this is a key way they learn about local government. Many of the students report back to their schools about what they learned from the county board...

"....they learn about local government that it is real. They learn about process. They learn about what goes into decision making. They also learn that you have to be prepared ahead of time with your facts when you come here, you can't just go on the fly and try to determine issues without that background information...."

The students are required to vote on issues, but their votes don't count in the determining tally. A junior at Lakeland Union High School, Bridget Billings is the latest student to be welcomed to the county board....

"...thank you for having me on the board. I feel honored to attend these meetings. I hope to gain a lot of knowledge of what is going on in the community and how to operate and run it...."

Billings will begin her duties later this year.

Tags: 
Oneida County Board of Supervisors

Related Content

Decision On Squash Lake District Set For March

By Feb 21, 2017
Wikimedia Commons

A decision is likely to be made next month whether a well-known lake west of Rhinelander will have its own lake district.

Oneida County Conservation and UW-Extension committee chair Bob Mott discusses the Squash Lake Protection and Rehabilitation District, saying a petition was received last November and a public hearing was held on December 3....

".....I think 60 attended the meeting all together. Of the 32 who spoke, 20 something were in favor and 7 against the petition...."

Open Govt. Watchdog Praises DA For Open Meetings Stance

By Jan 5, 2017
pixabay.com

Oneida County District Attorney Michael Schiek recently fined a committee chair and also mandated open meetings training for the full Oneida County Board.

The Lakeland Times filed an open meetings complaint against the Labor Relations and Employee Services committee for allegedly talking about items that were not posted on the meeting agenda.

The Lakeland Times reported Committee Chair Ted Cushing had to pay a $25 fine and every county board member was mandated to attend seminar on open meeting.