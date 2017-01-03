Third-party Audits Praise DNR Land Management

Ken Krall with Mark Heyde

Independent auditors have found Wisconsin's state forested lands are examples of being well-managed and some of the states most valuable resources. Those assessments from a recent audit of state managed woods.

DNR forest certification coordinator Mark Heyde says the audit teams gave glowing reviews of management practices on state lands. Department owned lands are certified under the Sustainable Forestry Initiative and the Forest Stewardship Council. Heyde was asked what this audit means for the public..

"....it's important in the marketplace in particular for Wisconsin companies that are looking to source material from well-managed forests and then take that to the marketplace...."

He says the public can know this certification means wood that is harvested is being properly managed. He says the certification doesn't imply that the wood is strictly for commercial forestry. He says the audit reflects also managing for commercial products, wildlife habitat, clean water and a full suite of ecological benefits. The state owns more than 1.5 million acres of land.

The audits are conducted by third-party groups including a member from the Yale School of Forestry in Conneticut.