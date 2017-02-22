Three Lakes Town, Library Moving Toward Construction

Ken Krall with Stella Westfall, Erica Brewster

Two building projects are coming more into focus in Three Lakes after meetings this week. The Three Lakes town board picked DeLeers Construction to be the contractor for the town offices, police department and food pantry. The board narrowed the choice to two firms, and picked the DePere firm Tuesday. DeLeers is the firm also working on the updated Olson Library in Eagle River.

Town chair Stella Westfall says they hope to have some initial plans soon...

“....we’re pretty excited at this point. Hopefully we’ll have some kind of sketch or rendering ready for our annual town meeting which is April 18. We’re going to have a meeting(with DeLeers) next week and we’re going to hit the ground running....”

That construction is expected to be approximately $1.2 milliion.

Next door, the E. U. Demmer Library Board also made decisions about proceeding to upgrade that building. Library Director Erica Brewster says the library board made a motion regarding their construction...

"...to establish a design and construction committee which will be looking at the options for expansion and remodeling and then reporting those recommendations to the Demmer Board and the Three Lakes Library Foundation which controls the funds that have been donated for the project. That design and construction committee will monitor the progress of the project as it goes through the design and construction phases...."

The Demmer Board is looking at a $1.9 million dollar plan, with $1 million in private donations and $900,000 approved by referendum. Brewster says they are working with the Three Lakes Historical Society to have the Historicial Society offices inside the Three Lakes library.