Three Lakes Voters-Electors To Make Decisions Tuesday

Tuesday will be a day of decisions in Three Lakes.

Voters in the Three Lakes School District will decide on a referendum to exceed revenue limits by slightly more than $3 million per year for five years for non-recurring purposes.

Last week we broadcast an interview with Superintendent George Karling about the referendum which can be found here.

Also Tuesday, there will be a Special Town Meeting of the Town of Three Lakes electors to consider and vote on a general resolution authorizing the Three Lakes Town Board to construct a new town office and police department at the site of the current town building.

The vote would authorize the town board to borrow sufficient funds to pay for that construction. A second resolution would authorize the town board to borrow sufficient funds to make the necessary road improvements on all town roads.

Electors of the town of Three Lakes are eligible to vote at the special town meeting.

The meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. at the Town of Three Lakes Board Room.