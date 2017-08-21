Trump Expected To Order 4,000 More Troops To Afghanistan

President Trump is expected to deploy about 4,000 more troops to Afghanistan and try to tighten expectations on its government and that of neighboring Pakistan, senior U.S. officials tell NPR.

Trump is scheduled to deliver a speech on Monday night outside Washington in which he announces his decision, which follows months of deliberation with top U.S. commanders, political advisers and even enlisted veterans of the nearly 16-year war.

Trump is not expected to include any end date to the stepped-up American presence, the way President Barack Obama did when he announced a surge in troops there.

When asked how long the U.S. presence could remain in Afghanistan, a senior U.S. official responded, rhetorically, "How long have we been in Korea?"

U.S. troops have been posted south of the Demilitarized Zone since the end of hostilities there in 1953. U.S. forces have been fighting in Afghanistan since the 2001 invasion that followed the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

Trump is said to have dreaded arriving at the decision to deploy more U.S. troops. The Pentagon recommended new deployments earlier this summer, but Trump has delayed making that official until now.

Although he rarely mentioned Afghanistan as a presidential candidate, Trump was critical of the war effort before running for president and said the United States should cut its losses.

Trump has remained deeply skeptical about new deployments since his inauguration.

The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, Army Gen. John Nicholson, warned Congress early this year that the war is in "stalemate," and he and Defense Secretary James Mattis have both acknowledged that Russia has begun supporting Taliban insurgent forces in the north.

But Trump's political advisers are said to have argued that increasing the American commitment to Afghanistan after nearly 16 years — and a peak of more than 100,000 troops under Obama — would amount to throwing good money after bad.

Mattis, national security adviser H.R. McMaster and White House chief of staff John Kelly, whose son was a Marine officer killed in Afghanistan, are understood to have strenuously made the opposite case. The Pentagon and the U.S. intelligence community have long warned that withdrawing American support for the Afghan government would hasten its collapse.

The Afghan government cannot afford the security apparatus the U.S. and other international donors have helped build since 2001. Also the Taliban and other insurgent forces have long been able to seek refuge outside Afghanistan's borders in Pakistan, where the leadership of the Taliban continues to make its headquarters.

The Taliban are pressing gains against Afghanistan's forces, especially in the south and east, and Nicholson says more troops are necessary to backstop them. More U.S. troops also will make it possible to train more local troops to replace those lost in combat; the Afghan rate of attrition is heavy.

NPR correspondent Tom Bowman contributed to this report.

