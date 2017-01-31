Understanding Cancer Classes Set For Minocqua, Rhinelander

Ken Krall and Sara Richie

Two classes are being offered in the Northwoods soon to educate the public on lowering their chances of getting cancer.

Oneida County UW-Extension and the UW-Carbone Cancer Center are offering the programs.

Family Living Educator Sara Richie says a large federal grant enabled them to put the programs together...

"....so that started with adapting some curriculum out of Alaska and that curriculum is called "Cancer Clear and Simple Here In Wisconsin". It was adapted to rural areas. We see a high rate of cancer in 33 counties in rural Wisconsin. This program was adapted to be used in those counties..."

Richie says the program includes cancer basics, self care and early detection and screening. She says they will discuss what cancer is and how it spreads....

"....We'll talk about the cancer risk factors, how cancer spreads. We will also discuss how to prevent cancer by eating healthy, quitting tobacco, reducing your health risks, during physical activities, doing a healthy lifestyle, things along those lines...."

Richie says they will discuss early warning signs and many other topics. The sessions are set for the Minocqua Public Library on February 7 and February 9 at 3:30 p.m. for ninety minutes each.

A second session is scheduled for the Oneida County Senior Center on March 27 and March 29 at 1 p.m.

Sara Richie says call her at the UW-Extension office at 715-362-2750 if you want more information.