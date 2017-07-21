Update: Arrest Made Near Elcho After Shots Fired

Oneida county authorities have released the name of a man taken into custody after an incident Thursday evening near the Oneida-Langlade county line.

51 year old Richard D. Hitchcock of Waukesha was arrested Thursday evening along Highway 45 north of Elcho. Information from the department says they were called about 6:30 p.m.

A person reported a friend of his drove what is presumed to be the caller's car into the woods and started the vehicle on fire. Three gunshots were also heard.

When deputies arrived in the town of Schoepke, the fire was put and and Hitchcock was arrested. Hitchcock is facing possible arson charges and allegedly endangering safety by intoxicated use of a dangerous weapon.