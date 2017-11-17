Update: Suspect Identified In Tomahawk Shooting

The identity of a man killed Thursday night in Tomahawk has been released and the suspect in the shooting has been identified.

Chief Al Elvins reports 52 year old Charles K. Ramp was shot and killed outside his home about 5:30 Thursday night. Ramp's home is on West Mohawk Drive.

A 32 year old Wausau man, Eric Moen, was arrested in Lake Hallie, near Eau Claire, early Friday and was returned to Lincoln county to face charges.

Elvins says Moen and Ramp have known each other for more than 4 years. Ramp was in his driveway when the shooting happened.

Elvins told the media Friday morning the suspect did not act unusual after making contact in the Ramp home. Several shots were fired.

Moen allegedly told police he was heading west and was located in an establishment, was arrested without resistance and brought back early Friday morning.