UPDATE On Tomahawk Shooting Victim, Arrest

The identity of a man killed Thursday night in Tomahawk has been released by police and the suspect in the shooting is in Lincoln County awaiting a court appearance.

Chief Al Elvins reports 52 year old Charles K. Ramp was shot and killed outside his home after 5:30 p.m.Thursday night.

Ramp's home is on West Mohawk Drive.

A 32 year old Wausau man was arrested in Lake Hallie, near Eau Claire, early today and was returned to Lincoln county to face charges. Elvins did not identify the suspect until he appears in court.

Elvins says the men have known each other for more than 4 years. Ramp was in his driveway when the shooting happened. Elvins told the media Friday morning the suspect did not act unusual after making contact in the Ramp home. Several shots were fired.

The suspect allegedly told police he was heading west and was located in an establishment, was arrested without resistance and brought back early Friday morning.

The suspect is expected in Lincoln county court today.