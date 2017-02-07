Urban-Rural Schools Have Much In Common: Driver

Dr. Darienne Driver
The top official of the Milwaukee Public Schools thinks there are many similarities between urban and rural schools, especially when it comes to funding.

Superintendent Dr. Darienne Driver was in the Northwoods last week along with 13 other Milwaukee school leaders to look at the Fab Labs springing up in at area high schools.

Governor Walker was in Crandon last week, saying during his upcoming budget address, he'll announce more money going to rural districts in various forms.

Dr. Driver says all Wisconsin schools need to get more funding...

".....the urban schools and the rural schools have a lot more in common than people realize. We have high levels of poverty among the students that we serve. We're always trying to increase access to technology not only in our schools but for our families that we serve, but also teacher recruitment and retention. At it's very heart trying to recruit the very best and brightest to Wisconsin is a challenge in both of our areas. Our similarities are much greater than our differences. I am hopeful with this budget that we will see some specifics for urban schools as well...."

Driver says she believes in a rural-urban alliance and last week's tour of the Fab Labs was evidence of that.

WXPR will carry Governor Walker's budget address to a joint session of the legislature Wednesday at 4:00 p.m., with the second hour of All Things Considered to follow.

Administrators, Legislators Tour Northwoods Fab Labs

By Feb 2, 2017
Ken Krall WXPR

Three Lakes had the first K-12 Fab Lab in Wisconsin.

Since then, the idea has spread to a number of Northwoods school districts and has drawn the interest of school administrators across Wisconsin. Legislators, staff, school district administrators all boarded a yellow school bus at the Representative Rob Swearingen's business in Rhinelander Wednesday to begin a day-long trip to Northwoods Fab Labs.

Dr. Darienne Driver is the Superintendent of Milwaukee Public Schools who says they're interested in bringing Fab Labs to that school system....

Five Northwoods School Districts Will Have Fab Labs

By May 2, 2016
commons.wikimedia.org

Five Northwoods school districts are among 25 statewide getting up to $25,0000 to fund Fab Labs in their schools. In the case of Three Lakes, they were the first K-12 District in the state to have a lab. The other districts getting funded are Rhinelander School District, Northland Pines Schools in Eagle River, Florence and Chequamegon in Park Falls. A Fab Lab is comprised of off-the-shelf, industrial-grade fabrication and electronics tools, wrapped in open source software and programs written by researchers at MIT’s Center for Bits & Atoms.