USDA "Community Day" to Connect Low Income Families with Housing Grants and Loans

Representatives with USDA Rural Development will be at Eagle River City Hall Thursday for a “community day” to connect low income families with financial assistance for home buying and repair.

USDA Rural Development offers loan and grant programs to meet the needs of rural families who are looking to build or purchase a home or repair their current one.

Amy Meinhardt is a loan assistant for the home repair program and says it’s for families who haven’t fit the mold for conventional financing…

“…In the home repair program, we have grants up to $7,500 that’s lifetime and those are for health, safety and accessibility: ramps, re-doing a bathroom, furnaces…anything that’s vital to a living situation. We also have a loan program that works in conjunction with the grant program. I should say the grants are only available to applicants over the age of 62 and the loans are available to anyone that is income eligible if they pass the criteria and the house passes the criteria. Those loans can be used for a broader spectrum of things, it’s still related to the dwelling, but it doesn’t have that confinement to health, safety and accessibility.”

Community Days will kick off May 4 from 11 to 1 at Eagle River City Hall and will be held every second and fourth Thursday throughout the summer.

For more information contact Amy Meinhardt at (715) 524-8522.