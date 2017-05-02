VA Hosting Warrior To Soul Mate Retreat In Lake Tomahawk

Ken Krall, Brad Nelson, John Jamison

The Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center will soon be hosting a Warrior to Soul Mate Retreat for couples at Camp American Legion in Lake Tomahawk. Warrior to Soul Mate is a program that provides help for relationships impacted by military service, deployments, and war.

VA spokesperson Brad Nelson says it provides a safe and healing environment for veterans to renew and reconnect with their significant other through the teaching of productive communication skills..

"....its for couples, especially for veterans that are returning from deployment and having adjustment issues, family issues. We want to help veterans and significant others adjust back, especially after deployment, but also for issues having served in the military. We've hosted six of these during 2016...."

VA Peer Support Specialist John Jamison, a retired Marine combat veteran, is one of the retreat facilitators. there is clear evidence that healthy relationships decrease episodes of stress related illness, divorce, depression, suicide, abuse and neglect...

"...it provides a safe and healing environment for veterans to reconnect with their significant other. Talk about communication skills. Teach tools that we use to better communicate with our significant other...."

The retreat is May 19-21 and is free to veterans and significant other and includes meals and lodging at Camp American Legion.

The retreat is designed for couples who have been in a committed relationship for at least six months. Other requirements are a veteran enrolled in VA health care and the couple has had no domestic abuse issues in the past six months.

More information is available through the VA center in Iron Mountain or the Warrior to Soul Mate program through VA Chaplain Herb Becker at or email at Herbert.Becker@va.gov.

More information is likely available at the county Veterans Service Offices.